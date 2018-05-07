Jana Kramer Admits She ‘Definitely Wants to Expand the Family’ After Miscarriage

Jana Kramer is opening up about her desire to expand her family. The 34-year-old, who is a proud mom to two-year-old daughter, Jolie, had a miscarriage late last year, but still hopes to graduate her toddler to big sister status.

“I definitely want to expand the family,” Jolie admits to People. “It’s just in God’s timing. [I] had kind of a rocky road with that.”

Kramer, who shares her daughter with husband Mike Caussin, enjoys as much time with Jolie as her busy schedule allows.

“One second she’s bossing me around left and right and then the next thing she’s like a sweet little snuggle bug,” Kramer says. “And between motherhood, I’ve got music and auditions and living in Los Angeles. It’s been a whirlwind.”

Her busy schedule, including promoting her new single, “Dammit,” from an upcoming new album, means she has to balance a lot, including how much time she spends with Jolie.

“I have mom guilt all the time. That’s been something really difficult for me because Jolie has gone on the road with me since she was 6 weeks old so she hasn’t been without me,” Kramer acknowledges.

“It’s definitely tough but it’s, ‘No, Mommy has to go.’ I’m still trying to find my identity with being a mom but also wanting a career and doing the things I need to do for me and for her,” she continues. “It’s tough. I constantly deal with the mom shame.”

Kramer renewed her wedding vows with Caussin several months ago, after spending more than a year apart. In that time Caussin, who admitted to cheating on Kramer, spent time in rehab to work on some of his own issues. The Michigan native, who just launched her own podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, plans on being open about her personal life on her new show.

“My whole life has been an open book and it’s one of those things where it’s like, this is the life that I’ve chosen and everything is public, especially the relationship,” Kramer says of her decision to go speak openly about her own life. “So [I] might as well help people through their journeys.”

Of the new podcast, Kramer promises to not only talk about her own issues, but bring in some of her famous friends to join in on the discussion.

“I’m really going to be an open book with it, talking about personal life. Talking about hot topics in the news and just being an open canvas for things,” she says.

“I want to bring in my close friends but also people that I look up to as well,” Kramer adds. “When moms help each other out, that’s when we all thrive and women in general.”

Whine Down with Jana Kramer can be heard on iHeartRadio.

Photo Credit: Instagram/kramergirl