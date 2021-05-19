Jana Kramer to Pay Estranged Husband Mike Caussin Huge Amount in Divorce

✖

Jana Kramer is currently in the process of divorcing estranged husband Mike Caussin after filing last month, and according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the country singer will have to pay the former NFL player a significant amount amid their split. Kramer and Caussin's marriage dissolution agreement states that Kramer has agreed to pay Caussin a total of $592,400 as settlement of any claims he may have in their martial estate.

The agreement also states that Kramer will keep their Nashville home while Caussin will get the furniture in the master bedroom and bar room, as well as his truck, desk and dumbbells. Neither party will pay alimony and each will be responsible for their own attorney fees with Kramer to pay any additional court costs. In her divorce filing, Kramer requested that the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the couple had made after getting married, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She also asked that she have primary custody of the couple's two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, and asked that Caussin cover her legal fees. The 37-year-old cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce.

"Wife charges that Husband has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct... which renders further cohabitation improper and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery ... during the course of the marriage with more than one individual," the document reads. The filing reveals that the pair officially separated on April 20, one day before Kramer shared the news of her divorce with fans on Instagram.

"It's time," she began her message. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

In an interview with Extra this week, Kramer briefly discussed what led to the split after Billy Bush asked her about how she found out about Caussin's infidelity, including whether she went through his direct messages on social media and his cell phone. "That and some more," she replied. "Let’s just say it was bad enough that I had no choice."