Jana Kramer Savors Time With Daughter Jolie Ahead of Baby No. 2

Jana Kramer is savoring time with her two-year-old daughter Jolie, ahead of the arrival of her upcoming new baby, due in November.

“Cherishing every moment I spend with her knowing it’ll be two soon,” Kramer shares on Instagram. “She was such a cuddly princess tonight and such a good girl at dinner. She even wanted to bring her new purse.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer and actress announced her pregnancy in June, revealing she suffered several miscarriages prior to the happy news. Jolie’s upcoming sibling Kramer credits, at least in part, to her usage of the Ava bracelet, which reveals the best time to conceive.

“I didn’t know I ovulated late and I don’t know if it’s because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages,” Kramer tells PEOPLE, “but it said I ovulated on the sixteenth or seventeenth day so that’s what we trusted and I got pregnant.”

Kramer acknowledges it was a difficult decision to discuss her miscarriages, but she felt it was imperative to speak out about something many women deal with privately.

“I debated even saying anything but I think that’s the problem with miscarriage,” she explains in an emotional video. “It’s not talked about and it should be.”

“It’s sad because when you find out you’re pregnant it’s so exciting and you want to shout it and tell everybody, but you don’t because of stuff like this,” Kramer continues. “Instead, you’re left alone.”

The new baby comes after a particularly trying time for Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin. The two separated in 2016, after Caussin admitted to being unfaithful, reuniting the following year, ultimately renewing their wedding vows. But their healing as a couple is still continuing, and Kramer concedes it isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to intimacy.

“I want you to choose me, because I haven’t felt chosen in our relationship, so that’s where I feel like infidelity has screwed up our sex life,” Kramer told Caussin in an episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast. “I feel like we’re getting to a place now where it is something I can try more. But here’s my issue with it: when I have done it, my biggest thing is, when he rejects me, I get furious, because I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re rejecting me? You did not reject them.’ And so when I get rejected, I’m telling you right now, if I start to try and I get rejected, it won’t be pretty, because I’m gonna be upset, and I have been before, when I have tried.”

Kramer’s latest single, “Dammit,” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran