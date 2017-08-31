Jana Kramer Debuts New Single, ‘I’ve Done Love’

Jana Kramer has officially dropped her new single, “I’ve Done Love,” marking a new era for the country singer.

The powerful song compares love to drugs and alcohol in its ability to drastically affect your life, with Kramer noting that while she hasn’t done drugs, she has “done love.”

The track, written by Josh Osborne, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally, was suggested to Kramer by Galyon after the two women had lunch together. During the meeting, they quickly bonded and began sharing their life stories.

“I told her my story and touched on relationships and my journey, and she told me hers. And the next day, she said, ‘I have this song,’ ” Kramer told CMT of the moment.

“After knowing Jana’s story,” Galyon said, “it felt like it was just sitting there waiting for her.”

“I’ve taken hits, woke up hungover / Gone on benders, stone-cold sober / Slammed the door right off the hinges / Hotel rooms and midnight binges / Risked my life, had to much of things I swore I’d never touch,” the song’s chorus reads. “So don’t tell me I’ve never done the hard stuff / ‘Cause I’ve done love.”

“This is the song. This is so me,” Kramer thought after she first heard the song.

“I’ve been tipsy but never drunk,” she explained. “And I don’t have the sting of needle, and I haven’t woken up with a bottle, but I’ve done love.”

Hear Kramer’s new single above.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Jana Kramer, janakramer.com