Jana Kramer’s Husband Mike Caussin Opens Up About Infidelity

Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, is opening up about his infidelity, and how close he came to losing his wife. The former football player shared his personal struggles on Kramer’s podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, admitting he almost lost the love of his life.

The couple went to a marriage counseling retreat last year, but Caussin acknowledged it was only recently that he finally realized how much he wanted his marriage to work.

“The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself,” Caussin said. “It didn’t click for me. My pride and ego were still fighting against each other, and against my core beliefs, and what I wanted to portray, my authenticity. There was an internal battle there for a while on those things.

“I finally [had] to put my child stuff aside, how set in my ways I was, and to put away my pride and ego, and be vulnerable and intimate, and stuff like that,” continued Caussin. “I still struggle with [that], but I think men in general, the way society is, kind of teaches us at a young age to not be as intimate and vulnerable, and that’s something I continue to work on with Jana.”

It was when Kramer finally confronted Caussin that he realized how much work he had to do if he wanted his marriage to succeed.

“I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to lose Jana. I don’t want to lose our family. I don’t want to lose what we are trying to build,” Caussin insisted. “She said, ‘Look, I’m giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work. Basically, step up or get out.

“And it got to a point where it was an ultimatum and that’s where I hit my breaking point,” he added. “She hit her breaking point. I hit mine. It’s like, ‘I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to lose Jana. I don’t want to lose our family. I don’t want to lose what we are trying to build.”

The “Dammit” singer acknowledged that while she is grateful that they are back together again, and living together with their two-year-old Jolie, she still has moments of anger and frustration.

“I have my work to do now, and he still has his work, so we just have to work and grow together,” said Kramer. “It’s tough, because I get triggered a lot … I got triggered with the Khloé [Kardashian] and Tristan stuff.”

“Sometimes I lash out. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you did that,’ ” she said. “[My job] now is to stay present. What is he doing to actively fight and be good? He isn’t doing those things anymore. What is today? What is right now? It’s tough. It’s hard for him to see why I’m hurt.”

The couple is still in therapy, and planning things in the future.

“We have some things coming up that I think will be fun,” Kramer shared. “We’re taking a family vacation, for 4th of July, so that’s going to be fun. My best friend’s getting married next year in Scotland, so we’re going to plan a European thing, and he’s going to take me to Paris. So we have things to look forward to.”

Kramer and Caussin split in August of 2016, over Caussin’s infidelity. The couple renewed their wedding vows at the beginning of 2018.

