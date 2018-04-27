Jake Owen Shares Text From His Mom Reminding Him to Be a Gentleman

Jake Owen will always remember how to treat a lady – or at least he better. The singer recently shared on social media a text his mother, Mitzi Owen, sent him, reminding him to be a gentleman.

Yes, Mom…. I always hold the door for a lady. Listen up little boys. pic.twitter.com/LDehWfZpHY — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 25, 2018

“I hope you still hold the door open for a lady,” the message read. “I cannot believe how many kids (and rude men) let the door slam right in my face. Lol. I almost snatched this one kid by the arm a minute ago and talked to him about being a gentleman! I know you would never do that. It’s one of the reasons why I love you.”

Along with the screenshot of his mom’s message, Owen wrote, “Yes, Mom…. I always hold the door for a lady. Listen up little boys.”

The Florida native just released the video for his latest single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” from an upcoming new project.

“I never release a song without the intention of stepping up to the plate and knocking it out of the park,” says Owen. “When I first heard ‘I Was Jack (You Were Diane),’ I thought, ‘How can I do this and re-create what is already a classic song?’ But the more I listened to it, the more I saw my own life growing up. The original ‘Jack & Diane’ was about ‘two American kids growing up in the heartland’ and that image is exactly what so many country songs are based on.”

The 36-year-old is back in the studio, but hints that he might not make a full-length record any time soon.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums,” Owen reveals. “I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not? It’s no different than giving them individually on an album. People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour, so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

Owen, who divorced Lacey Buchanan in 2015, shares custody of their five-year-old daughter Olive Pearl. The little girl will have to hit the road to spend time with her dad this summer, since Owen will be headlining his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour. The trek kicks off on May 18, with Chris Janson and Jordan Davis serving as his opening acts. Dates can be found on Owen’s website.

