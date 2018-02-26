Jake Owen Gushes Over Daughter Pearl in Touching Instagram

Jake Owen may be charting his upcoming headlining tour, but there’s one thing that will always come before his career — his daughter, Pearl.

In a recent Instagram post, the country singer took a moment to gush about his daughter, sharing a snap of the 5-year-old smiling at the camera alongside Owen’s dog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve realized when I look at my pics I’ve posted, I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl,” the singer captioned the image. “That’s because she’s what makes me proud. This is a platform where we can share ‘content’ with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans.”

Owen noted that while performing is a big part of his life, his daughter is the most important thing.

“My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air,” he continued. “She’s my life, and everything else comes second. That’s why I’m posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too.”

Owen shares custody of Pearl with his ex-wife, Lacey Buchanan. The singer often shares photos of his daughter on Instagram, the most recent being a sweet shot of a sleepy Pearl cradled in her dad’s arms on his tour bus.

“Post show on the bus with my biggest, little fan,” Owen wrote. “She tried to stay up for the whole show..”

He also celebrated the new year with a photo of himself and Pearl on an airplane, revealing that his little girl would be starting kindergarten this year.

“Happy New Year y’all,” he told fans. “My little one starts Kindergarten this year. I start my 13th year of touring. I have so much to be thankful for and I have a feeling that 2018 is going to be one of the best years yet.”

Owen will head out on his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour on May 18 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The singer will bring along fellow country acts Chris Janson and Jordan Davis for the trek, which will take place predominantly in baseball stadiums around the country.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jakeowenofficial