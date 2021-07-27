Ingrid Andress Announces International Feeling Things Tour

✖

Ingrid Andress has announced an upcoming headlining tour, sharing that she will be embarking on her The Feeling Things Tour in September. The trek will begin with a series of North American dates before moving across the pond in 2022 for stops in Ireland, England, German and more. The tour is in support of Andress' debut album, Lady Like, which was released in March 2020.

"I’m so excited to bring my debut album, Lady Like, to the stage and perform these songs that have been such a huge part of my life for the past few years," the singer shared in a statement, via Sounds Like Nashville. "More importantly, I can’t wait to see all the fans that I’ve been missing for the last 18 months. As a songwriter, the human connection is one of my favorite parts of the whole experience of touring, so I’m really looking forward to that." Andress will be joined by Georgia Webster on the North American leg of her tour, the stops are which are between Andress' slots as an opener on Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour, which resumes in early September.

Andress scored a major hit with her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine," and released her debut album just as the pandemic began. She found streaming success and released a deluxe edition of the project in October 2020 before being nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, at the 2021 ceremony. The Feeling Things Tour will begin with a Sept. 27 show in Boston and wrap on Feb. 5 in Oslo, Norway. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here. See the full list of dates below.

September 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

September 30 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

October 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 6 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

October 7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

November 6 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center

November 15 – Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note

November 17 – Chattanooga, TN @ the Signal

November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 9 – Richmond, VA @ the National

December 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

January 18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

January 19 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight 1

January 21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Luke’s

January 22 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

January 23 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Intitute 3

January 25 – London, England @ Scala

January 27 – Paris, France @ Le Pop Up du Label

January 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

January 31 – Berlin, Germany @ Privateclub

February 1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

February 2 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega

February 3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb

February 5 – Oslo, Norway @ Krosset