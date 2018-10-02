Hillary Scott Calls Twin Girls ‘Little Miracles’ in New Update

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn in January, and the mom of three has been sharing sweet updates on her newborns ever since.

Her latest is a 12-week post that the Lady Antebellum singer shared of a quiet moment between the three on Instagram.

The sweet snap shows Scott sitting on a couch and cradling her girls, one in each arm, as the infants gaze at their mom.

“So hard to believe it’s been 12 weeks with these little miracles in our arms!” Scott captioned the image. “Life with these two and their big sis is just the sweetest gift. I’m overwhelmed by God’s love for His children. I’m a proud Mama bc these girls were 4 lbs 10 oz when they came home…and now they are nearing 12lbs!!”

She also cracked a joke, writing, “Also, using the ‘Slumber’ filter because it felt appropriate.”

It seems the twins have also been enjoying the warm weather. Scott recently shared a colorful pic of her little ladies reclining outside.

Scott just opened up to People about her and Tyrrell’s journey to becoming a family of five. The couple is also parents to daughter Eisele, four.

The 32-year-old previously suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with the twins and called her daughters “a double blessing from the Lord.”

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’” she recalled. “‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’”

“It was just one of those things. I was like, ‘They’re meant to be here,’” she explained.

Scott is currently spending time with her family before hitting the road for Lady Antebellum’s co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker, which starts in July. Scott returned to the stage earlier this month when Lady Antebellum performed at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Tyrell, who serves as Lady Antebellum’s drummer, will be absent from the group’s upcoming tour in order to stay home and care for the twins and Eisele.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Scott told People of the decision. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla