See Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott’s Video of Baby Girls in the Womb

Hillary Scott is currently expecting twin girls with husband Chris Tyrrell, and the Lady Antebellum member has been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of her stomach, with the movement of her twins clearly visible as her stomach rises and falls.

“Baby Ninjas,” Scott wrote in the caption. “I’m still absolutely floored by the fact that we are created to carry life, and that they MOVE like this within us. As I’m nearing the end of carrying these two precious little girls, I’m trying to soak up these(slightly less uncomfortable) moments that I will miss and try to hold in my heart forever.”

Scott and Tyrrell are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele and are expecting their baby girls in February.

The singer recently shared the trio’s New Year’s plans, writing on Instagram that it would be their last New Year’s Eve as a family of three. She called their celebration “pjs with our own balloon drop kinda night,” accompanying the news with a sweet selfie of the family.

Over the holidays, Scott wrote that she was cuddling with “all three of my girls.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla