George Strait, Kacey Musgraves Among Performers at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

George Strait and Kacey Musgraves are just two of the performers who will take the stage for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The event kicks off on Feb. 25, and will wrap up on March 17 with a concert by Strait, who will be joined on stage by Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

This year, the list of country artists, which also includes Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton and more, will be joined by artists of other genres. Hip-hop, rock, pop and EDM will also be represented, thanks to performances by Cardi B, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd and Santana, among others.

“Though the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remains deeply rooted in country music, we are also proud to be a part of our wonderfully diverse community,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO, in a statement. “As such, we are excited to present a wonderfully diverse and talented 2019 lineup that will welcome 12 newcomers to the rotating stage.”

Strait’s performance comes on the heels of the release of his latest single, “Código.” The song is from his upcoming Honky Tonk Time Machine album, scheduled to be released in 2019.

Strait has a handful of shows on the calendar in 2019, including two shows, on Feb. 1 and 2, with Ashley McBryde, as part of his Strait to Vegas residency. The King of Country also has shows scheduled in New Orleans, Tulsa and Austin.

See a complete list of performers below. More information can be found at RodeoHouston.com.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Performers:

Monday, Feb. 25 – Kacey Musgraves

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Prince Royce

Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Armed Forces Day, presented by BHP – Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, Feb. 28 – Luke Bryan

Friday, March 1 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger – Cardi B

Saturday, March 2 – Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 3 – Panic! At The Disco

Monday, March 4 – First Responders Day, presented by BP – Old Dominion

Tuesday, March 5- Camila Cabello

Wednesday, March 6 – Luke Combs

Thursday, March 7 – Tim McGraw

Friday, March 8 – Zedd

Saturday, March 9 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®: North America’s Champions, presented by Crown Royal – Kane Brown

Sunday, March 10 – Go Tejano Day – Los Tigres del Norte

Monday, March 11 – Zac Brown Band

Tuesday, March 12 – Kings of Leon

Wednesday, March 13 – Santana

Thursday, March 14 – Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 15 – Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 16 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® Championship – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 17 – Concert-only performance – George Strait, with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

