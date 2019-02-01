George Strait Announces New ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’ Album

George Strait just announced he is releasing his 30th studio album! Honky Tonk Time Machine will be released on Friday, March 29.

The 13-track project includes eight songs written by Strait, with one of those songs, “Sing One With Willie,” co-written by Willie Nelson, who also lends his voice to the recording. Strait’s son, Bubba, also co-wrote several songs, as did renowned songwriter, Dean Dillon, who has penned numerous Strait hits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” Strait said in a statement. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

See a complete track list for Honky Tonk Time Machine below. Strait will celebrate the album release by performing two sold-out shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as part of his ongoing Strait to Vegas series of concerts held in Sin City. Dates and ticket information can be found at his official website.

Pre-order for Honky Tonk Time Machine can also be found on Strait’s website. Two tracks, “Código” and “God and Country Music,” the latter which includes Strait’s grandson, Harvey Strait, are available for download.

Honky Tonk Time Machine Track List:

1. “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

2. “Two More Wishes”

Written by Jim Lauderdale and Odie Blackmon

3. “Some Nights”

Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Phillip White

4. “God and Country Music” (with Harvey Strait)

Written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna

5. “Blue Water”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

6. “Sometimes Love”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

7. “Código”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

8. “Old Violin”

Written by Johnny Paycheck

9. “Take Me Away”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

10. “The Weight of the Badge”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

11. “Honky Tonk Time Machine”

Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Bart Butler

12. “What Goes Up”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Jeff Hyde

13. “Sing One with Willie” (featuring Willie Nelson)

Written by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon

Photo Credit: Grady E. Adkins for EB Media PR