Gary LeVox Says Daughter Brittany ‘Outsings Her Dad’ on Upcoming Duet 'While I Wait'

Gary LeVox's upcoming Christian EP, One on One, features a number of collaborations, but none is more personal to the Rascal Flatts singer than his duet with his daughter, Brittany. The two team up on "While I Wait," and LeVox recently told reporters that Brittany has "really got the goods."

"She can really sing. She outsings her dad," he told Country Now and other outlets, joking that he almost didn't include the song on the project for fear of looking bad next to his daughter. Brittany is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter whose website describes her music as a blend of "pop, R&B, gospel and soul," and her dad couldn't be more proud of her.

"I had told Brittany a bunch of times, 'I’m gonna put you on a record,'" LeVox recalled. "There’s just no better feeling than to watch your daughter do something that she loves and you feel like you’ve had a little hand in it. You know, that what I’ve done my whole life has inspired her to wanna do the same thing. It’s just — it’s hard for me not to cry through the whole thing."

Along with appearing on One on One, Brittany also gave her dad some feedback on the project's other songs along with LeVox's wife, Tara. "I didn’t play ‘em any roughs or anything — I didn’t play them the demos. I just brought the finished deal, and they freaked out," he said of playing them new song "The Distance," which his family members heard before his Rascal Flatts bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney. "[DeMarcus and Rooney] haven’t heard anything else off the album [yet], but they did hear ‘The Distance,’ and they loved it," LeVox shared.

The 50-year-old is one of a number of country singers who have expressed their faith in their music, and LeVox recalled a conversation with Christian rock artist Zach Williams, who moved to Nashville to be a country artist. "It’s definitely a different world, the Christian world," he mused, "but I think it’s the same thing that we’ve always dealt with [in country music]: I think it all starts with a great song, and I think you gotta have that before anything else." See the full track list for One on One below and pre-order the project here.

1. “A Little Love (featuring MercyMe)” | Bart Millard, Jordan Mohilowski, Ethan Hulse, Jess Cates

2. “Never Forget (featuring Jonathan McReynolds)” | Jonathan McReynolds

3. “While I Wait (featuring Brittany LeVox)” | Ethan Hulse, Colby Wedgeworth, Tauren Wells

4. “All I See (featuring BRELAND)” | Gary LeVox, Daniel Breland, Matthew McVaney

5. “The Distance” | Gary LeVox, Josh Hoge, Matthew McVaney