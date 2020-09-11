Garth Brooks' Sweetest Quotes About Trisha Yearwood

It's no secret that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are crazy about each other because this superstar pair is never shy about expressing their love. Brooks and Yearwood initially met in 1987 when they were both married to other people, and began dating in 2001 after they had both gotten divorced. Brooks proposed in 2005 on stage at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in California and the pair married that December and they've been pretty much inseparable ever since. Brooks was retired when the married and Yearwood launched her Food Network show so she could be home more, but the two have since returned to the road and toured together on The Garth Brooks World Tour from 2014-2017. Now, they're quarantining together at their farm in Nashville — keep reading for some of Brooks' sweetest quotes about his "Queen."

In 2017, Brooks told Rare Country that he understands the meaning of love songs because of Yearwood. "We're the saps that we thought didn't exist that [all] those songs are for," he said. There's a sappy song, and those songs become our songs." prevnext

Brooks often expresses how lucky he feels to be with his wife and how much he loves spending time with her. "I can't believe this really exists. I can't believe there's somebody in this world that no matter how many times you get to be with them, all that does is make you want to be with them more," he said. "For the first time, forever isn't long enough. That's crazy, but I'm the lucky guy that found that." prevnext

The superstar added to PEOPLE in 2018 that in their time together, his love for Yearwood has only grown. "The great thing about Miss Yearwood is, time is a friend to anything good and she’s fantastic," he said. "She makes everything new. Every time you see her, it’s like the first time you ever saw her, so it’s pretty cool." Brooks added, "Things never get in a rut. Things never get dull. She’s not going to allow it. She’s just too special, so it’s pretty fun just trying to keep up with her." prevnext

The singer got extra romantic during a 2016 interview with Parade where he said he even loves to breathe the same air Yearwood is breathing. "It was pretty cool to start dating and get to know who I thought she was," Brooks recalled of first dating his now-wife. "I found everything I would want her to be, she was. And then the things I didn’t know about her were even better than what I had hoped. That was very sweet. I just want to be wherever she’s at. I love breathing the same air she’s breathing. prevnext

Brooks told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013 that he didn't know he could feel how he does now until he and Yearwood were together. "I gotta tell you, if you like her and don’t know her — you’ll love her. If you love her and don’t know her — you’ll worship her. She’s the real deal," he said. "I’ve got to tell you, I never knew it could be like this. I never knew that everyday you could wake up and feel like this. And I have God and I have Ms. Yearwood to thank for this." prevnext