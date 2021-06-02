Garth Brooks Sets Kansas City Stadium Tour Stop

✖

Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour continues to expand, with the country star announcing a Kansas City date in August. Brooks will play his first-ever concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7, and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase, and tickets will cost $94.94, all inclusive. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. All COVID-19 rules apply and purchasers assume COVID-19 risk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Brooks' Stadium Tour, which launched in 2019, is scheduled to resume on July 10 in Las Vegas with a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium. The Oklahoma native will follow with dates in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 17, Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23 for Cheyenne Frontier Days, Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14, Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18 and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25.

The upcoming shows, several of which are sold out, have already broken records — Brooks' Vegas show will be the first major concert at Allegiant Stadium, his Salt Lake City stop was the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history, the Nebraska show is the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years, his Cincinnati show will mark an all-time record for entertainment in the city and the Charlotte concert will host the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.

Before getting back on the road, Brooks guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside wife Trisha Yearwood on Friday, where the duo gave the audience some marriage advice. "I think you gotta treat it like a duet," Brooks said. "You gotta harmonize. You gotta make your partner feel like they’re a star. And, if not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick, if you know what I mean. We're talking about lone fiddler, bass solo."

After one audience member asked the couple what she should do about her boyfriend's loud video game habit, which keeps her awake at night, Yearwood drew on her own experience with Brooks to share some insight. "Every significant other has at least one annoying habit, even if you are in the perfect relationship, and you have to find a creative way to deal with it," she said, revealing that her husband's whistling habit "drives me crazy."

"He actually told me to stop telling him not to whistle because it takes away his joy," she continued. "But, after about three or four hours of whistling the same song over and over again, I do this thing where I change the tune. So I'll start singing something else to get him off track."