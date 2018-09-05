Florida Georgia Line to Headline World’s Biggest USO Tour

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! This one is very near and dear to us. Excited to be a part of the “World’s Biggest USO Tour” 🤘 @the_USO pic.twitter.com/dEmHcHppip — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018

Florida Georgia Line is doing their part to honor the men and women of the United States military, with the country duo set to take part in the “World’s Biggest USO Tour” in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 12.

Bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced the news in a video shared to social media, with Hubbard noting that the event is “very near and dear to our hearts.”

Kelley revealed that his grandfather was a POW and two-time Purple Heart recipient and both his uncle and cousin served overseas.

“The opportunity to perform for our troops is deeply personal for me, and I’m grateful to work with the USO on what’s going to be an amazing event,” he shared.

Florida Georgia Line will perform for servicemen and women at The Anthem, and the show will also include actor and comedian Adam Devine and celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

The performance will also be shown at select USO centers around the world, and fans can also get in on the action and watch the show live on the USO’s website.

Ahead of that event, the men will perform during the inaugural FGL Fest on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other acts include Cole Swindell, Jillian Jacqueline, Nelly, RaeLynn, Riley Green, Stephanie Quayle and Mason Ramsey.

Florida Georgia Line will likely sing one or more of the songs they have released from their as-yet-unannounced fourth album, which will feature multiple collaborations including a team-up with Jason Aldean.

“I just think it can’t come soon enough,” Kelley recently told PopCulture.com of the track at a media event. “I think it’s a smash. It’s a big old smash. We had a really good time in the studio. That was one of the few collaborations that we’ve done where we were in the studio together, all there and there was definitely magic in the room. It felt good already. He brought the thing to life and I think we’ve presented it in a way that’s different, that’s fresh and it feels like a big old anthem.”

Aldean added that the duet is ideal because it will give him a chance to perform with Florida Georgia Line at their shows.

“I always loved those songs because not only is it great for a live show, [but] if we get a chance to do something on an award show, or on a big tour or just any kind of thing like that where you have a chance to come out,” he explained. “During one of their shows, [if] they were playing the song and if I were to show up at a show and just come out and do a collaboration thing they’re not expecting.”

