Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Would Consider Adoption in the Future

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, just welcomed their second child, son Luca Reed, a couple weeks ago, but the couple is already discussing more children! The singer-songwriter reveals they would be open to more biological children, but would also consider adoption as well.

“We’re open [to more kids], for sure,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “We hadn’t really made our mind completely up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hubbards admit adoption is something that they have discussed as a possibility in the future, although they have yet to formulate a concrete plan.

“We think that’d be really neat,” Hubbard said. “But we’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now. We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

Hubbard and Hayley, who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, can’t imagine stopping at just two children, even though that was their original plan.

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third, but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids,” Hubbard shared.

“This process has been so amazing, it’s sort of hard to think that we’re done having babies at this point,” he added. “We definitely see it growing down the road. But we also see us taking our time and maybe riding these two kids out for just a little while … like a few years.”

For now, the Hubbards are adjusting nicely to being a family of four, thanks in part to daughter Liv’s easygoing nature.

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” Hubbard recalled. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing. She just loves him so much.”

The Hubbards aren’t the only ones who have babies on their mind. Hubbard’s duo partner, Brian Kelley, just admitted that he and his wife, Brittney, are considering starting a family soon as well.

“It’s definitely in the cards at some point,” Kelley revealed to his record label. “I think it just comes down to when the good Lord is gonna make it happen, kind of whenever the timing’s right. I don’t think it’s something that we want to force. Me and Tyler were talking about it the other day, and just that whole process, and I think we all lean towards more natural, you know, not forcing it and just kind of waiting on God’s timing.

FGL has a few more weeks left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Leon Bennett