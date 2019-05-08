Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Is a ‘Little OCD’ Like His Mother

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard got a lot of good traits from his mother, Amy Hubbard, including one that makes him a lot more organized than most people.

“Probably the qualities that I got from my mom that I’m thankful for, is a good healthy dose of stubbornness,” Hubbard shared with his record label. “I’m probably a little OCD. I think I got that from my mom, too, which is nice as well. If you saw my closet in my house you’d probably get a little chuckle out of that. It’s pretty ridiculous how clean and how organized all my things must be at all times.”

Amy also has a huge heart for others, something Hubbard tries to emulate.

“She’s also just a big hearted lady,” said the singer. “She’s very selfless in a sense and very giving, very giving of her time. She never says no, which she should say no more. I got a lot of good character traits from her. She’s a special lady.”

Chances are good Hubbard will pass those traits on to his children. Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, and will welcome their second son, a boy, later this year. And in addition to taking cues from his mother, Hubbard revealed he is also taking parenting notes from his good friend, Thomas Rhett.

I think it’s awesome and it’s important and I think it’s good to surround yourself with people that can relate to you on different levels of life,” Hubbard previously stated. “He has two babies and a career. So he and Lauren [Akins] have their hands full and [I have] a lot of respect for them. It’s awesome to have somebody to call and talk to when you think it’s impossible or got a question or don’t understand how the breast pump’s working or something like that.”

Hubbard, along with his duo partner Brian Kelley, kick off their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour on June 13. The 32-year-old will figure out as they go how to travel with two children in tow.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler said. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small