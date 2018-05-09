Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Grateful For ‘Little Miracle’ of Daughter Olivia Rose

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard experienced a whole new wave of emotions when he and his wife, Hayley, welcomed daughter Olivia Rose last year.

“It’s been awesome,” Hubbard boasts. “The last few months it’s been literally like waking up to a little miracle every day. She’s so happy and smiling and she’s kind of the light of our life. It’s been cool to learn how to become parents with Hayley and I, just kind of take on that role.”

FGL spent the first part of the year off the road, working on a new album and allowing Hubbard to spend some time with his baby girl.

“To have a little bit of time off the road has been a true answered prayer,” Hubbard says. “I mean honestly, the timing couldn’t be any more perfect and it wasn’t even planned like that. So for us to be able to be home and kind of spend some time here and do the family thing it’s been amazing. I think it was time for the next chapter of life. It just feels really good. It is challenging but I think we’re kind of in a time in life where we’re kind of ready for that.”

Hubbard, who is known for making his baby girl laugh, just did it again, in an adorable video posted by Hayley. But all kidding aside, the 32-year-old says becoming a parent has changed his entire outlook on life.

“[It] definitely put things in perspective,” Hubbard explains. “It puts sleep into perspective and food into perspective and everything else into perspective. But it’s a cool, really amazing journey and it’s a true miracle when you get to experience it. And I don’t know how somebody can’t believe in God or a Higher Power or something when you see a baby being created and in your wife’s belly and then watching it come out and all of sudden there’s a new human in your house.

“It’s pretty wild, but it’s been amazing,” he continues. “I wouldn’t change a thing about it, and she’s just an angel. She can literally just melt your heart with a smile. It’s crazy.”

Hubbard and his fellow duo member, Brian Kelley, will play several fairs and festivals over the summer, where Hubbard will be joined by his wife and daughter on the road. Find dates on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/hayley_hubbard