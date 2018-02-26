Florida Georgia Line Give New Album Update

Florida Georgia Line are eager to get their fourth studio album in the hands of their fans. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, released their Dig Your Roots record in the summer of 2016, which included three No. 1 singles: the platinum-selling “H.O.L.Y.” “May We All” with Tim McGraw, and “God, Your Mama and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys.

But while FGL won’t share many specifics of their new set of tunes, they do hint that they might have a few guests on the upcoming project as well.

“”We’ve already sang some songs,” reveals Kelley. “These songs and this album have been sitting around for a while so we’re ready to get it out. Knock it out and –”

“Finish the record, if you will and dream of who we want to collab with while we’re creating the album,” adds Hubbard. “Then sort of towards the end, put it out there and say ‘You want to come to the studio and get on this song?’ So we’re still kind of dreaming and scheming, but we’re definitely going to do some kind of collaboration.”

Florida Georgia Line have mostly festivals on the books for the next few months – a welcome break, especially since Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, recently welcomed their first daughter, Olivia Rose, in December.

“It was perfect because we were just finishing up our tour,” Hubbard recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. “We knew we were going to have this year off so we could kind of stay at home and work on some different things, and be a dad, and kind of help Hayley out with that.”

A list of all of their upcoming shows can be found on their website.