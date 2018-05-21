Florida Georgia Line Share List of Dream Collaborations

Florida Georgia Line has already collaborated with the Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha, but there are several more artists they have on their wish list. The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, reveal which non-country artists they’d love to team up with on a track.

“I think it’d be cool, if we’re continuing to get out of the country world, and do something out of our box, we’ve got a lot of respect for Bruno Mars,” shares Hubbard. “I think he’s amazing. Justin Timberlake’s amazing. I think we could do something cool together. You know who else is random that I think would be fun to work with his Cardi B. I don’t know, that’s so random, but I think that’d be cool.”

FGL, who just won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Duo/Group Artist, are especially grateful for their collaboration with Rexha on “Meant to Be,” which introduced their music to an entirely new set of fans.

“All of a sudden we’re getting streams all over the world,” Hubbard says of the song, which has topped the Hot Country Songs chart for 24 weeks, and counting. “She has a huge fan base globally, and the song just naturally blew up. It’s fun to see this naturally happen, without it being pushed to work …That’s the beauty of it, just getting out of the box and seeing what happens. And when it works, it works.”

“Meant to Be,” which has been a career-changing song for both Florida Georgia Line and Rexha, almost didn’t even happen.

“We were just out in LA writing,” Hubbard recalls. “[We] reached out to some different artists and she hit us back at last minute and said, ‘Yeah I’ll come to the studio tonight.’ I don’t even think she knew we were going to write a song. I think she just thought we were going to hang out and meet and maybe schedule time to write. But me and the boys were ready to write.

“So we wrote that song in a couple of hours and she sang down the demo,” continues Hubbard. “We left with the song pretty much the way it is on the radio, so it was a pretty awesome night. I think as songwriters that’s kind of what you live for. You know, there’s a lot of days that don’t unfold that way and don’t come that easy and sometimes the songs sort of falls out of the sky and it’s those writes that you kind of live for.”

