Florida Georgia Line Keep Life ‘Simple’ During Busiest Time of Career

Florida Georgia Line guys Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley certainly have their hands full. The duo is working on a new album, preparing for their Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas residency in December, overseeing their popular FGL House in Nashville, and working on plans to potentially open a second one in Florida.

So it might seem ironic that their current single is “Simple,” but the guys say the song couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I think for us it’s just finding a good balance,” Hubbard shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I think the day we wrote this song, we were just trying to be reminded of that. I think everything’s going a hundred miles an hour when we’re on the road. And I remember last year it was kind of a whirlwind.

“I think for us, we have to just, probably on a weekly basis remind ourselves to take a few days off. Let’s recharge and get regrounded, get rebalanced,” he continued. “For BK, that’s hanging out at a place on the beach. We’ve got different things that kind of recharge us you know, but I think just maintaining a balance. We also love to work so hard that sometimes we have to force ourselves to take a day off. Put our cell phones away.”

Hubbard has the additional role of being a father to his baby daughter, Olivia Rose, and he tries to squeeze in as much time with his child and wife, Hayley, as he can.

“Even little things like me and my wife, we like to not have our cell phones when it’s during meals,” Hubbard said. “So it’s just that little hour, little two hours during the day that we’re eating, we know that we’re going to simplify things and get back to basics. We’re not going to have distractions. We’re going to be present and be in the moment. So I think just finding little things like that through our life.

“We’re all living in a world that’s super fast, super digital, and super, or there’s tons of distractions everywhere,” he added. “I think it’s something we have to be consciously aware of. Make sure we find time to make time for ourselves.”

Neither Hubbard nor Kelley can confirm too many details of the potential FGL House in Florida, but they do say that they hope that all of their future venues continue with the same high standards they set for their Music City location.

“We’re working hard to get that deal closed,” Kelley revealed. “There’s a really cool vision. We’re trying to make it come to life. Hopefully it’ll happen in Florida. So it’d be everything we’ve done up here, but in Florida for sure. Just putting our touch on every corner, every wall, every window. Making it ours.”

Florida Georgia Line hope that, most of all, any FGL House they have will be a place for people to relax and make memories.

“We love creating,” Kelley said. “Songs, spaces for people to come enjoy, enjoy architecture, enjoy the views, enjoy cool food. Food that has intention, you know, whether it’s grass-fed burgers or different takes on art all throughout. We’re big on making everything our own and creating places people can party, create memories. Maybe even next door to that, you might be able to get married in the back yard. Can’t tell. So we got big plans, we’re trying to lock them down.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter