Florida Georgia Line Call ACM Awards Nod an ‘Awesome Tip of the Hat’

Florida Georgia Line will head to Las Vegas this weekend for the 2018 ACM Awards, where the duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they have been nominated in for the last six years, winning three times.

“”It like an awesome tip of the hat,” says Kelley of the honor. “It’s like a job well done, getting nominated consistently. I think that’s awesome. I think that’s winning in itself. So we’re excited to roll into Vegas. I think it’s gonna be a extra special positive, amazing experience for everybody. I think going back, everybody’s winning and we’re super proud to represent duo.”

FGL is also excited to watch Reba McEntire return to host, marking the 15th time the current celebrity KFC Colonel Sanders will host the ACM Awards.

“I think that’ll be awesome,” Hubbard says. “I mean, Reba’s amazing. Reba’s done it all, hasn’t she? She’s freaking awesome. We love Reba; if there’s no other reason to go to the awards shows, now we have a reason. I think that’ll be amazing.”

“She’s perfect for the job,” Kelley adds.

Florida Georgia Line will also take the stage as performers at the ACM Awards, where they will be joined by Bebe Rexha, who together with the guys just earned a No. 1 hit with “Meant to Be.” The surprise hit has so far enjoyed an 18-week (and counting) run at the top of the charts.

“All of a sudden we’re getting streams all over the world,” Hubbard says. “She has a huge fan base globally, and the song just naturally blew up. It’s fun to see this naturally happen, without it being pushed to work …That’s the beauty of it, just getting out of the box and seeing what happens. And when it works, it works.”

Hubbard and Kelley are currently working on a new album, while Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, enjoy time with their new baby girl, Olivia Rose.

“We knew we were going to have this year off so we could kind of stay at home and work on some different things, and be a dad, and kind of help Hayley out with that,” Hubbard explains. “We just went away for pretty much our first road trip this weekend, away from Hayley and Olivia. It definitely took some adjusting and it was a different level of missing being here. So it’s nice to be off the road. It definitely worked out.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/flagaline