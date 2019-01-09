Eric Church’s Brother’s Cause of Death Revealed

Eric Church‘s brother Brandon Church passed away on June 29, 2018 after suffering two seizures, and an autopsy has revealed that the 36-year-old’s cause of death was “consequences of chronic alcoholism.”

The autopsy, obtained by Radar Online, indicates that Brandon suffered from alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder and also had other medical issues including coronary artery disease, myocardial hypertrophy and steatosis, also known as fatty liver disease.

“According to his primary care provider, his history includes binge drinking followed shortly thereafter by episodes of seizure activity upon the withdrawal of alcohol use,” the autopsy reads. “This is a 36-year-old white male with a known history of alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder (non-traumatic), chronic alcohol use and substance abuse in the past.”

There were no illegal substances in Brandon’s body at the time of his death, though there were medications used to treat bipolar disorder and depression.

Church originally confirmed his brother’s death with a post on his website to his fan club.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening,” the website read. “In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon’s behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to Ken and Rita.”

After Brandon’s death, his and Church’s father, Kenneth Church, spoke to TMZ and shared that Brandon had a seizure at his home in Granite Falls, North Carolina. While he was being transported to the hospital, he suffered another, which reportedly sent him into cardiac arrest.

Kenneth added that Brandon had been having seizures in recent years.

Brandon and Church collaborated on a few songs early in Eric’s career, including “How ‘Bout You” from Church’s 2006 album Sinners Like Me in 2006 and “Without You Here” 2009’s Carolina. The brothers also played at a bar together when Church was in college, releasing an album with two of Church’s roommates and dubbing themselves the Mountain Boys before the star struck out on his own.

A memorial fund was set up in Brandon’s honor after his death and has since raised over $45,000.

“This loving memorial is set up to honor Brandon E. Church, beloved son, brother, father and friend,” the memorial’s description reads. “In lieu of flowers, please pay forward a gift that will keep on giving to others through furthering their education. The Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund will be used to bless others and honor a benevolent life. Thank you for showing your love and support to the Church family.”

Brandon left behind a daughter, McKenzie.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring