Elvis Tribute: When and How to Watch NBC’s ‘All-Star’ Special

NBC is airing a new tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, Sunday night. The Elvis All-Star Tribute, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the famous ’68 Comeback Special, starts at 9 p.m. ET following an airing of How To Train Your Dragon.

If you are not near a television tonight but still want to watch, NBC does have a live stream available in some markets with a cable or satellite subscription. NBC is also available on live television streaming platforms like Fubo and Sling, which both offer free seven-day trials.

Elvis All-Star Tribute was filmed over two days in Los Angeles back in October to mark the 50th Anniversary of Singer Presents… Elvis, the famous NBC special now known as the ’68 Comeback Special. The show instantly helped revive interest in Presley’s career during the late 1960s.

Many of the songs Presley recorded for the shows were performed by today’s biggest country and pop artists. The setlist includes “Hound Dog” performed by Shawn Mendes, “Burning Love” performed by Keith Urban, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” performed by Ed Sheeran and “Heartbreak Hotel” performed by Jennifer Lopez.

Other artists who took the stage include Blake Shelton, Post Malone, John Fogerty, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Legend, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Adam Lambert, Yolanda Adams, Dierks Bentley and Josh Groban.

The show ends with “If I Can Dream,” with Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Malone, Rucker and Shelton joined by a recording of Presley. The new recording was included on Sony Music’s The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special, a streamlined version of the seven-disc Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special – 50th Anniversary Edition set released last year.

Bentley, who recorded “Little Sister” for the special, told PopCulture.com recently that he still listens to Presley’s music on his tour bus and called the concert “a wild night for me.”

“He’s great, he’s one of a kind,” Bentley said of Presley. “You can label him however you want to, but his country career was unbelievable. He had a voice that even if you didn’t see all the moves and how good looking he was and all that stuff, you just listen to his voice when he’s on the Louisiana Hayride with Faron Young and it’s like, ‘Wow, his voice is really unbelievable.’ Great singer. And lot to learn, a lot to learn not to do as well.”

Below is the full setlist for the show:

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood

