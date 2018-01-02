Dylan Schneider Shares His Plans for 2018

Dylan Schneider is gearing up for a busy year — the rising star is set to release his fourth EP, and will continue to spend plenty of time on the road, playing headlining shows, festival slots and everything in between.

“I’m never at home,” Schneider told PopCulture.com. “All over the place all the time.”

Performing is certainly something the 18-year-old has become familiar with, as he’s opened for acts like Chris Lane and Granger Smith and has even begun headlining his own shows, which he’ll continue to do in 2018.

“I’m going to be playing shows all year long,” the Indiana-born singer shared. “I’ve got a bunch of festivals in the summer, all over the place, which I’m just super excited for. It’s going to be a blast.”

In November, Schneider released a single, “No Problem,” to give fans something new to listen to over the holiday season during the wait for his next project, an EP he hopes will be released early this year.

“I like doing the EPs,” he explained, adding that he tries to tell a story with each release to give fans “something cool to listen to front to back.”

In addition to his talent, it’s clear that Schneider’s drive has played an important role in his success.

“As long as you put your mind to something, you can accomplish anything you want to as long as you tell yourself [you can],” he said. “I hope that other people can see what I do and realize that anything’s possible. Just follow your dreams and love what you do.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DylanSchneider