Dustin Lynch Reacts to Possibility of Joining 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Dustin Lynch might have his sights set on the Yellowstone franchise. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the 37-year-old singer expressed an interest in joining the hit series' spinoff after country star Lainey Wilson debuted on the show. "I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes," Lynch told ET. "I grew up on a horse, so I'm comfortable in that situation for sure. I can farm a little bit." In the meantime, Lynch is pursuing his country music career. He was nominated for his "first ever" ACM award on Thursday's show. "First ever. I'm so grateful. It's really cool 'Thinking 'Bout You' has changed my life and MacKenzie's," he said concerning the song, which has earned him and MacKenzie Porter a nomination for the Music Event of the Year award. "To have a nomination is such a great tip of the hat from the industry. We're so pumped." HARDY and Wilson's "Wait in the Truck" won in the category, but Lynch told ET, "it feels great to be on this crazy ride of making music for a living."

"Growing up watching the ACM Awards and getting to present one tonight to Duo of the Year, this is cool," he said about presenting the trophy to Brothers Osborne. "It almost doesn't feel real to me to be here, honestly." While Yellowstone's current fifth season is its last, Sheridan's TV empire is still ongoing. Yellowstone provided a springboard for the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. There was also an order for a second prequel, 1923. According to Deadline, another Yellowstone spinoff has been ordered, marking the first offshoot to carry the mothership series' name. A release date has yet to be announced for the series, which will air on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Deadline previously reported that McConaughey was in talks to star in the project, and it appears that the actor is still in negotiations. The outlet said that the series would likely feature some of the original Yellowstone cast members, with several of them reportedly having received offers for the show, though it is likely that such commitments will only get finalized once Sheridan has written the script. Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, commented on the new series, saying, "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."