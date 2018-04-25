Drake White Announces New ‘Pieces’ EP

The wait for new music from Drake White is almost over! The singer, whose last Spark album was released in 2016, announces he will release a new EP, Pieces, on May 4.

“It’s been so great to be out there and be able to record, to be afforded the right to record another album,” White tells PopCulture.com. “Working with [producer] busbee been challenging as hell, but it’s been fun. The product is just exactly what we set out to accomplish, and that was something that bridged the gap of the soulfulness of Alabama and Muscle Shoals and Nashville, and do that in a way that was true to who I was in the time that I’m living right now.”

White drew a lot of inspiration from his wife, Alex, who is his steadying force through the ups and downs of his music career.

“Alex is the most even-keeled,” boasts White. “She was born 50 years too late. She doesn’t have Facebook. She has an Instagram, but it’s just to see babies and dogs. She works closely with [an] organization that grants jobs to grown ups with learning disabilities, and she’s a chef, organic chef at that. So she’s just perfect for me. And the sacrifice that we give out on the road, I love serving the fans. And what you do when you commit to this job is you give away all those times fishing, all the graduations missed, all the weddings missed, all the things for the stage and for the music and for the fans. And I love it. I’ll never complain about it a day.

“But all that time that I miss with her, she understands and she gets it,” he continues. “And she’s my song tester. She listens to an iPhone – every day I’m like, ‘Hey, listen to this. Listen to this.’ And even if she didn’t want to, she listens to it and she’s like, ‘I really like it,’ or, ‘I don’t understand.’ She’s just really honest about it. So all hail to the women and the men, spouses of artists, period. Because they’re the sounding boards of our art craziness. So I owe a lot to her.”

The songs from Pieces are a mix of rhythm, blues, country and soul, making it pure White, without being able to draw comparisons to other artists or sounds. In other words, it is exactly what White wanted.

“It should be different. And I think that’s the reason that I’m here on this earth,” White insists. “I understand and want commercial success. I do. I really do, but I’m never going to sacrifice myself for it. I just want to make good music. I just want to make good music and help people. That’s really it. And become a better person along the way. This is fun. This is all supposed to be fun. And the day I quit having fun is the day I’ll quit. I love being on the road. I love meeting new people and shaking hands and kissing babies. I was just born to do it. It doesn’t scare me. To be different is to be cool.”

See a track list for Pieces below. Fans can pre-save Pieces to their Spotify playlist here.

Pieces Track List:

1. “Girl in Pieces” | busbee, Brad Tursi, Troy Verges

2. “Grandpa’s Farm” | Brent Cobb, Adam Hood, Jason Saenz

3. “Happy Place” | Drake White, busbee, Josh Osborne

4. “Nothing Good Happens After Midnight” | Dan Isbell, Heather Lynn Morgan, Lindsay Rimes

5. “The Best is Yet to Come” | Drake White, busbee, Josh Kear

Photo Credit: Instagram/drakewhitestomp