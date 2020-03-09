Dolly Parton Sees Herself on Playboy Cover Again for 75th Birthday: ‘It Would Be Such a Hoot’

Dolly Parton may be 74, but she has no plans to slow down just yet. The country music icon, who celebrated her 74th birthday in January, recently appeared on 60 Minutes Australia, where she revealed that not only does she not foresee herself ever retiring from music, but she also hopes to ring in her 75th birthday next year by appearing on the cover of Playboy.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again,” she said. “See, I did Playboy Magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton became the first country star to pose to grace the cover when she appeared on the magazine’s October 1978 cover, at the time just 32. For the issue, she wore the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears, something that she said she’d like to wear again should her wish for her 75th birthday come true.

“Maybe,” she said. “I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton opened up about the secret to her youthful appearance as well as the plastic surgery she’s had done.

“I always say good lighting, good makeup and good doctors,” Parton said, according to ET Canada. “And a good attitude don’t hurt either.”

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have. The good part with me though, I have my own look,” she continued. “I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. Even when I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just a little thicker makeup, bigger hair.”

Parton, of course, has more coming up than just a potential second cover of Playboy. The “9 to 5” singer has been busy promoting her upcoming A&E documentary Biography: Dolly, which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

The special will dive into Parton’s journey to stardom from her humble beginnings spent in poverty to her decades of success. It will also feature interview with celebrities like Chris Stapleton, Lily Tomlin, Kylie Minogue, Jane Fonda and more, who will discuss Parton’s life and career.

Biography: Dolly debuts on A&E Network on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET.