Dolly Parton Believes Coronavirus Pandemic Is a ‘Lesson’ From God

Dolly Parton offered fans an inspiring message amid the coronavirus pandemic last week, sharing a video in which she said that she believes the virus is a lesson from God. The country legend began her video at the bottom of her stairs, singing, “Climbing the stairway to heaven, because this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of out us.”

Switching to speaking, Parton continued, “I’m not making light of the situation. Well, maybe I am, because it’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do,” she said. “I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

“I think that when this passes, we’re gonna all be better people,” she said. “I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared, it’s gonna be alright, God loves us.”

Parton previously offered her fans an uplifting sentiment amid the pandemic on March 24 when she shared a photo of herself tuning her guitar along with one of her most famous quotes: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Prior to that, Parton shared a video reflecting on the death of her good friend Kenny Rogers in which she touched on the coronavirus.

“I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today, but I’m sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today, if he ain’t already, and he’s gonna be asking Him to spread some light onto this darkness going on here,” she said. “I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken.”

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone,” her caption read. “I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski