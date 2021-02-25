Dierks Bentley Opening Additional Whiskey Row Location in Denver

✖

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row is about to expand once again, breaking ground on a new location in Denver, Colorado. This will be the fourth location of the singer's restaurant franchise, joining locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, Gilbert, Arizona and Nashville, Tennessee.

The new location recently broke ground at 1942 Market St., the former site of Lodo’s Bar and Grill. The project is part of a joint venture between Monfort Companies, Iconic Investments and Riot Hospitality Group and will include major renovation to existing buildings including a 6,000-square-foot addition. Structural and design improvements will maintain and enhance the historical components of the buildings at 1942 Market St. and 1946 Market St. while conveying the spirit of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. Other updates will include a two-story infill structure and extended patio, a second-story rooftop addition and a redesigned streetscape. The Denver location is scheduled to open in late 2021.

"It’s really meaningful to me to open up a Whiskey Row in Denver, a city I’ve come to love from the many concerts and visits to the Rocky Mountains over the years," Bentley said in a statement. "We’re very selective in the places we choose, and I’m honored to build something that will contribute to what’s happening down here in the Ballpark neighborhood for years to come. Selfishly, this gives me a great excuse to come back to Colorado to visit, and of course, play some live music here when it’s safe."

Bentley has spent much of the past year in Colorado with his family, which includes his wife, Cassidy, and their daughters Evelyn "Evie", 12, and Jordan, 9, and son Knox, 7. "I went out there with my family for Spring Break in March and just never left," Bentley told PEOPLE in October. "I put my kids in school out there and we just kind of moved."

The 45-year-old added that he is "making up for lost time with my family. "It's been 18 years now of touring and being gone every weekend," he shared. "Now I'm somewhere I can ride bikes with my kids to school. I put a camper on the back of my 1994 Chevy and we go camping almost every weekend."

Along with his family and his new restaurant, Colorado is also home to Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival, which is held in Buena Vista. The singer shared that he is "sure" he will return to Nashville when the pandemic ends "because it's the country music capital of the world and a great place to work out of, but someone is going to have to drag me out of Colorado because I do like being there."