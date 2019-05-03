Dierks Bentley Mourns Loss of Beloved Dog, George

Dierks Bentley is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, George. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, along with a few photos of the family’s pet.

“I’ve been holding off on posting about George dying,” Bentley wrote. “Makes it feel too formal and final… but need to let you all that knew him know that he’s gone.”

Bentley also shared sentimental thoughts written by his wife, Cassidy Black.

“George,” Black wrote. “Original Gangster. Baby before babies. And after. How many nights did I collapse on the couch after taking care of 1/2/3 kids only to look down and see you glaring at me with a look that said MY TURN. You were never one to be denied your cuddle. Your presence always yanked me out of my own head and brought me back into the moment of just you and me and your demands for affection. That was such a gift. King George”

This isn’t the first pet Bentley has had to say goodbye to. In 2016, he also mourned the loss of his dog, Jake, who appeared in some of Bentley’s videos.

“Jake’s been with me through every phase of my career, before I had a publishing deal, before I even had a gig, really,” Bentley said at the time (via Billboard). “He was there when I got my first gigs downtown. He’d be waiting there in the windowsill. He actually wore out a little spot in the couch where he’d wait for me. … I’d come home real late, and he’d be there sitting in the window, putting in his time. That was his years of grinding, sitting in the window for me.”

The Arizona native, who vowed to not get another dog after the death of Jake, understands that people go through much more than the loss of a pet, but that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier.

“It’s been rough,” Bentley conceded. “I try to be conscious of all the suffering and true sadness in the world. At the same time, I can’t deny how I feel, and it’s been tough.”

Bentley is currently on his Burning Man Tour, with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes serving as his opening act. He will return over Labor Day weekend to host his Seven Peaks Music Festival, for the second year in a row. Find all of Bentley’s upcoming shows at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Boczarsk