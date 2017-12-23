Watch Dierks Bentley Perform New Song ‘Burning Man’

Dierks Bentley performed at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Dec. 15, and after a misstep during one of his old tunes, he decided to treat fans to something new.

“I feel like we should do a new song to kind of make up for the fact that I messed up an old song,” he told the crowd, adding that he has a “terrible memory” but he’s written “over 50 songs” while he’s been off the road.

The singer shared that since he writes most of his own music, he’s able to remember them.

“They’re not coming from here,” he said, pointing to his head, “they’re coming from my heart. All these lyrics are coming from inside me. Thank god, because this thing – way too many Jäger bombs.”

The star then launched into “Burning Man,” which sees Bentley tackle the journey of life, discussing imperfections and the sometimes rambling road as we strive to find ourselves.

“I’m a little bit holy water but still a little bit burning man,” Bentley sings during the song’s chorus.

The star’s latest album, Black, was released in 2016, so fans are eager to hear new music from the star, which, judging by the fact that he’s written around 50 songs recently, is very likely to come in 2018. This year, he released the song “Hold the Light” with Bon Iver’s S. Carey from the Only the Brave soundtrack. The film remembers the 19 firefighters who died battling an Arizona wildfire in 2013.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com