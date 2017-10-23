Darius Rucker Reveals New Video for “For the First Time”

Darius Rucker released his new music video last week for the single “For The First Time.” The song includes the title of his new album, When Was The Last Time.

The video shows Rucker performing the track, while a young couple go from meeting at a party to buying a house and becoming parents.

The new song includes a reference to R.E.M. Rucker told Billboard that the group is his favorite band of all time, next to the Beatles.

“It was a shout-out to the time when that was all I did: listen to R.E.M. 24 hours a day,” Rucker said. “They’re my favorite band of all time aside from the Beatles. I’m good friends with [R.E.M. bassist] Mike Mills; I went to dinner with him a couple weeks ago, and I was like, ‘Dude, I was gonna call you and ask you to play bass and sing on that song.’ He said, ‘Dude, I would’ve done it.’ I was so mad at myself. I’d love to get all of them on a song — I’m definitely doing to make that happen.”

“For The First Time” was written by Rucker with Derek George and Scooter Carusoe. Its release is timed with Rucker’s media blitz this month. He was featured on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday and will appear on NBC’s Today Show Tuesday. He’s also scheduled to appear on The View Wednesday, The Chew on Friday and Harry Connick Jr. on Nov. 1.

The 51-year-old Rucker switched to country music for his 2008 album Learn to Live, which has been followed by three more country albums. He released his latest, When Was The Last Time, on Oct. 20. He joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.