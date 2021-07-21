Darius Rucker Announces 12th Annual St. Jude Benefit Concert

✖

Darius Rucker is bringing back his annual Darius and Friends show for another year, announcing that this year's show, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will take place on Aug. 17 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for this year's show will go on sale on July 23, and fans who can't make it will be able to watch the concert via live stream.

Tickets start at $50 with VIP options up to $150, available at www.ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale access began on Tuesday, July 20 and live stream passes are available for $20 here. "The incredible work being done at St. Jude really made an impact on me when I had a chance to visit and hear the patients’ stories," Rucker shared in a statement. "They are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met and being able to support them with this event is always a highlight of my year. I’m so glad we’ll be back to performing in front of a full house at the Ryman for such a great cause!"

Rucker started Darius & Friends in 2009 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the event has raised over $2 million for the hospital over the years. According to Rucker's website, he committed to supporting the hospital in 2008 after touring the facility. "This event is always special because I love seeing my friends come together to support St. Jude and the amazing work they’re doing for families," he explained. In 2018, Rucker received the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award for his work with St. Jude's and received the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards.

Previous performers at Darius & Friends have included Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Lady A's Charles Kelley, Ashley McBryde, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley and the late Kenny Rogers. Last year's show was virtual due to the pandemic and featured appearances by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence. The 2020 event raised over $255,000 in funds for St. Jude. Special guests who will join Rucker during this year's show will be announced in the coming weeks.