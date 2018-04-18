Darius Rucker Announces Annual ‘Darius Rucker and Friends’ Benefit Concert

Darius Rucker is once again doing his part to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The “For the First Time” singer announces his ninth annual “Darius Rucker and Friends” benefit concert, which will be held on Monday, June 4, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Since Rucker began these concerts, which serves as the kick-off to CMA Fest, Rucker has raised more than one million dollars for the worthwhile cause.

“When you see first-hand what this organization can do for families, it’s remarkable,” Rucker says in a statement. “Over the years we’ve met so many survivors, families of patients and volunteers whose lives have been changed by St. Jude. It’s one of my favorite shows of the year.”

The South Carolina native was honored in 2017 with the Randy Owens Angels Among Us Award, acknowledging his numerous philanthropic endeavors for St. Jude over the years.

“Darius Rucker’s generosity, passion and humanitarian spirit inspire us all, and we are honored to recognize him with this well-deserved award,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, upon Rucker’s receipt of the honor. “His numerous contributions and generous donations are a testament to his continued commitment to helping St. Jude save the lives of children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases around the world. We are extremely grateful for the support of Darius and countless other country music artists who lend their hearts, time and talent to help further our mission.”

For Rucker, partnering with, and raising money for, St. Jude is something he feels a personal conviction to do.

“The toughest part of being a dad [and visiting St. Jude] is going in and seeing the kids while they’re being treated and everything,” Rucker explains (quote via The Boot). “You never know when it’s going to happen to you — you pray it never happens to you — but it’s great to have a place like St. Jude, where you know the kids are being taken care of.

“Being a dad and talking to the doctors and knowing that the second they come up with some treatment, it’s on the internet for everyone to use,” Rucker continues. “It was a no-brainer for me to be involved with St. Jude.”

Rucker has yet to announce who will join him on stage. Previous performers include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum), Kenny Rogers, and more.

