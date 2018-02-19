Danielle Bradbery Says Boyfriend Had a ‘Big Impact’ on Latest Album

Danielle Bradbery has experienced a lot in her 21 years, including winning Season 4 of The Voice in 2013, having a Top 20 hit (with “The Heart of Dixie”), moving to Nashville, and releasing two studio albums, including her recent I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

The singer has also experienced true love. Bradbery, who has dated her boyfriend, Brent Hernandez, for several years, says the romance’s influence is interwoven through several of the songs on I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

“It has a big impact actually,” Bradbery concedes. “You know, every relationship goes in waves and I don’t think any relationship is perfect, and if it is, that’s kind of weird. So you have to have your moments, and that has definitely been a big inspiration for this album. So I hope the boyfriend doesn’t mind, but there’s a lot coming out.”

Bradbery co-wrote nine of the 12 songs on I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, including her current single, “Sway.” The chance to share her feelings in a song was something Bradbery wasn’t aware was even possible until she began work on what became her latest proejct.

“Songwriting, I didn’t know that was really a thing,” Bradbery told PopCulture.com. “I got all these songs to really listen to when I didn’t write. I had to pick 12 songs for the first album [Danielle Bradbery]. It was very voice-driven. It was very country, which is obviously no problem at all, but I sang a lot of the old country on The Voice.”

“This new album is very more honest and real,” she adds. “That’s kind of what I went for, and I’m really excited that it’s finally out.”

Bradbery has several concerts scheduled in 2018, including a series of shows at the C2C Festival in March. Dates are available on her website.

