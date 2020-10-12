'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Bobby Bones Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker

✖

Country radio host Bobby Bones is engaged! The Dancing With the Stars winner proposed to his girlfriend, Caitlin Parker, with Mat Kearney playing their song "Nothing Left to Lose." Bones, 40, surprised Parker with his proposal in their barn in the backyard. Parker called herself the "luckiest girl in the world" after sharing the news on Instagram Sunday night.

"I am the luckiest," Bones wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the special night. "I waited so long for the right one. And it [paid] off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard." Parker told Bones that she knew he was the one when they went to a Kearney concert and heard the musician play "Nothing Left To Lose." So Bones asked Kearney to play the song for them outside their barn. "So lucky he played it again for only us tonight," Bones wrote. "I’m so happy I get to marry the love of my life."

Parker shared a few more photos from the proposal, noting that she gets to marry the "best man I've ever known." Parker is "in shock and feels like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy," she wrote. At the bottom of the caption, she referred to herself as "the future Caitlin Estell," using Bones' real last name.

Both of their posts are now filled with hundreds of messages congratulating them on the big news. "Omg!!!! Omg!!! Congratulations to the two of you!!! This is amazing!! So so happy for you two," one Instagram user wrote. "I’m soooo happy for you! You deserve someone great! I’m glad you waited for the right one," another wrote.

Bones and Parker have been self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May, he even hosted an at-home graduation ceremony for Parker, who earned a Master's degree this year. He shared a photo of the two both wearing caps and gowns. "Since she didn't get her graduation for getting her masters degree, I threw [Parker] surprise graduation," Bones wrote at the time. "With a speech. Diploma, music, Gowns, etc. I'm so proud of her!"

The Bobby Bones Show host recently caught up with PopCulture on his future plans, including long-running speculation about getting into politics. The Arkansas native said he was "cramming" to learn everything about state and federal law. If he does get into politics, Bones said he opened to "open up" the strict party lines that divide the U.S. today.