‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Drops ‘The Other Side’ After Emotional Performance

Following her emotional performance on Dancing With the Stars, done in tribute to her late stepfather, Sam Ramker, Lauren Alaina dropped “The Other Side”. The song is from an upcoming, still-untitled new album, which also includes her current single, “Getting Good.”

Alaina co-wrote “The Other Side” with Jon Nite and Zach Kale about Ramker, and how important he was to her.

“I wrote ‘The Other Side’ in Sam’s memory,” Alaina said in a statement about the song. “I wanted to create a song that did him justice. He couldn’t hear me sing without crying because he was so proud of me… I wrote this song so that he can live on, and never be forgotten.”

Alaina’s stepfather, Sam Ramker, passed away from cancer in 2018.

“He was always my champion,” Alaina posted on social media on Oct. 21, which was the one-year anniversary of his death. “Now he’s my guardian angel. I can’t believe my stepdad has been gone a year today. This is an extremely hard day for my family, but I know Sam is with us and is so proud of us all. I am dancing for you tonight. We miss you. See you on The Other Side.”

He was always my champion. Now he's my guardian angel. I can't believe my stepdad has been gone a year today. This is an extremely hard day for my family, but I know Sam is with us and is so proud of us all. I am dancing for you tonight. We miss you. See you on The Other Side.

Alaina hasn’t shared many details of her next set of tunes, which will likely have to wait until her time on Dancing With the Stars comes to an end, since the schedule is so grueling.

“Well, we practice every day pretty much for like five hours a day,” previously stated. “Just like when I’m not at the studio, I’ll literally wake up in the night, and I’m going through the dance moves in my head. It’s all I think about it. All I think about is dancing and songwriting ideas. So, that’s my life right now, counting to eight and trying to come up with songs.”

