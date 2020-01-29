Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Calls Winning Grammy Award for ‘Speechless’ a Dream Come True

Dan + Shay took home the second Grammy Award of their career earlier this week, this time for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Speechless.” The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, won their first Grammy in 2019, in the same category, for their mega-hit, “Tequila,” but this victory is just as sweet, at least for Mooney, even if his wife couldn’t be with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:39pm PST

“Woke up to a dream,” Mooney posted on social media. “This is crazy. So thankful and grateful. Missed you [Hannah Billingsley]. I know you wanted to be here so bad…thanks for holding down the fort and growing an actual human inside of you. I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mooney shared the news of the upcoming birth of the couple’s second child on Instagram in August. The baby will become a little brother to Mooney’s firstborn son, Asher, who just turned 3 years old.

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” Mooney captioned the announcement, which included a photo of Asher. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

There’s a good chance Dan + Shay will be back at the Grammy Awards next year, perhaps for their “10,000 Hours” collaboration with Justin Bieber. The song broke a record, with 75 million global streams within its debut week, making it the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history. The song is the debut single from the duo’s upcoming, still-untitled fourth studio album.

“We’re fired up,” Mooney told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 / Apple Music. “It’s been a crazy year. It’s like insane to think that we put out ‘Tequila’ just about two years ago. It feels like yesterday. I think for the fans it’s a little different. You know, eight hours after we put out ‘Tequila,’ they’re like, ‘We need new music!’ It’s fun though. I feel like that puts a little bit of pressure on artists.

“For us we try not to get too caught up in it with the, we have to do this, we have to do this, but try to make it organic,” he continued. “But we definitely do have that pressure and responsibility really to our fans and to radio to put out the best material you can. Dan and I try not to put anything out unless we can truly put our stamp on it and say, all right, this is right.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty