Dan + Shay on Postponing Arena Tour Due to Coronavirus: ‘This Is Bigger Than Us’

Dan + Shay had just kicked off their massive The (Arena) Tour, with two sold-out shows in Nashville, when they unexpectedly had to come off the road, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The sudden stop was heartbreaking for both Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, but one they willingly made for the greater good.

“The coronavirus caught us all off guard,” Smyers admitted to Rolling Stone. “We worked our entire lives to get where we are, and just as we kicked off our first arena tour, it all came to a screeching halt. We were bummed, but this is bigger than music. It’s about the well-being of the world, so we did what we thought was right and postponed the tour.”

Dan + Shay decided to postpone their tour just as the pandemic seemed to be sweeping the country, making the heartbreaking decision after the venue they were supposed to play in, in Philadelphia, decided to close.

“For the most part, our fans were understanding, and we were very grateful for that support in such vulnerable times,” Smyers said. “We made the decision sitting in a parking lot outside of Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, so we had a long bus ride home to process all of it.”

Dan + Shay know they disappointed plenty of fans by postponing the remainder of the first leg of their tour, but they urge them to follow their lead, practice social distancing, and follow suggestions to stay away from large crowds.

“To our fans: most importantly, stay home,” Smyers urged. “It is imperative that we all act responsibly and immediately. Even if you are young and healthy, others are at risk when you don’t isolate yourself. We need to band together, as humans of the world, to properly eliminate the threat and spread of this virus. We are eager to return to normal life and get back on the road, but we will get there more quickly if we make smart decisions.”

Dan + Shay currently don’t have any dates on the calendar until July 30, when they will kick off the next leg of their The (Arena) Tour with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. All of their tour updates will be posted on their website as they become available.

