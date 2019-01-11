Dan + Shay Gift Fans With Acoustic Versions of ‘Tequila’ and ‘Speechless’

Dan + Shay‘s fans had been asking the duo for acoustic versions of their most recent hits, and this week, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney happily acquiesced to their fan’s request, releasing new versions of their songs “Tequila” and “Speechless.”

The duo had been teasing the release on social media over the past few days, retweeting fans who had been asking for acoustic versions of the songs and explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

“We noticed a lot of you wanting an acoustic version of speechless for weddings, so we recorded one. and we recorded tequila. since speechless is #1 at country radio, and tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of tequila, we thought midnight might be a good time to drop both,” they tweeted on Jan. 9.

Smyers and Mooney added, “Our fans are always there for us, so we always want to be there for our fans.”

“Tequila” has become the duo’s biggest hit to date, reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and earning Dan + Shay two Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

On Jan. 10, the pair marked the song’s one-year anniversary with an emotional message on social media thanking fans for supporting the song, which was the lead single from Dan + Shay’s eponymous third studio album.

“One year ago, we released tequila. because of you, our lives have changed in so many ways, and we’ll forever be grateful,” they wrote. “we thought releasing two acoustic songs would be a good way to celebrate. thank you to everyone who has supported us, we’d be nothing without you.”

“We’re thankful for every spin, every sale, every stream, and every emotion that anyone has ever felt from listening to it, and never want to leave our gratitude unexpressed,” they added in another post. “Cheers to the moments and memories that you, and this song have given us. here’s to another great year!”

The following single, “Speechless,” is currently No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and the Hot Country Songs chart and describes the moment Smyers and Mooney first saw their wives on their wedding days. The romantic music video echoes that theme and features footage from both group members’ weddings to wives Abby Smyers and Hannah Mooney.

Dan + Shay will continue to perform both songs on the road this year, as they’re embarking on their own headlining tour in February before joining Florida Georgia Line for that duo’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.

