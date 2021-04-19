Dan + Shay's ACM Awards Performance Left Fans Accusing Them of Lip Syncing

Dan + Shay performed at the Bluebird Cafe for the 2021 ACM Awards, and fans were a little confused. The television broadcast was going on, fans assumed that the country music duo was lip-synching. Dan + Shay went to Twitter to explain what happened.

"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," Dan + Shay wrote. "We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations. Kudos to the [ACM Awards] for pulling off a great show."

Dan +Shay began performing in 2013 and have emerged as one of the most popular groups in country music. Earlier this year, the duo won a Grammy Award for their song "10,000 Hours" with Justin Beiber. “All of us were kind of in that place where this song really resonates with all of us,” Shay Mooney said to the Nashville Tennessean. “And the whole thing just kind of came together and was obviously meant to be.” Dan + Shay have won three Grammy's in their career. They have also won their share of ACM Awards over the years while selling millions of records. Here's a look at fans weighing in on their latest performance.