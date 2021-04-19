Dan + Shay's ACM Awards Performance Left Fans Accusing Them of Lip Syncing
Dan + Shay performed at the Bluebird Cafe for the 2021 ACM Awards, and fans were a little confused. The television broadcast was going on, fans assumed that the country music duo was lip-synching. Dan + Shay went to Twitter to explain what happened.
"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," Dan + Shay wrote. "We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations. Kudos to the [ACM Awards] for pulling off a great show."
Dan +Shay began performing in 2013 and have emerged as one of the most popular groups in country music. Earlier this year, the duo won a Grammy Award for their song "10,000 Hours" with Justin Beiber. “All of us were kind of in that place where this song really resonates with all of us,” Shay Mooney said to the Nashville Tennessean. “And the whole thing just kind of came together and was obviously meant to be.” Dan + Shay have won three Grammy's in their career. They have also won their share of ACM Awards over the years while selling millions of records. Here's a look at fans weighing in on their latest performance.
We're so glad @DanAndShay exist! 🙌 We loved their #ACMawards performance from the @BluebirdCafeTN! Turn on @CBS or @paramountplus NOW to see the rest of tonight's performances! pic.twitter.com/y36PzKnHTS— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021
Here's a look at the performance. One fan wrote: "Please own up to the production issues that caused the audio and video to be off. I've seen Dan+Shay live numerous times. They don't lip sync and it's sad to think that there are now people who think they do."
I think CBS has a video/sound sync problem with this Dan and Shay performance. #ACMawards— Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 (@mike_h1990) April 19, 2021
"Too bad on the CBS broadcast that's not even close to what it looked like. Totally butchered it - the sound was off by at least 5 seconds," another fan wrote.
Dan and shay worst lip singing ever!!! #ACMawards— Common Man (@exapacheman) April 19, 2021
"They weren't lip synching," a Twitter user stated. "The sound feed was off of the video. That's a production screw up.
Am I the only one who noticed Dan & Shay’s performance at the ACM’s was a bit off?? 🤔 #ACMAwards— Kellie Duffy (@duffy963) April 19, 2021
"Too bad you screwed up the audio and made it seem like Shay Mooney was lip syncing," one fan stated.
Are dan + shay lip syncing im SCREAMING #ACMAwards— Cas (@missc_ntstrued) April 19, 2021
"My TV must have been on slow roll....the music ended before the last woo hoo was sung...disappointing," a social media user wrote.
Is it just me or is the recording off on Dan and Shay #ACMAwards— Jenny (@21NascarFan) April 19, 2021
Another fan wrote: "What did you guys do to their audio make them re perform because they're normally so good but the audio was disconnected or they were just lip singing really badly."
Dan and Shay lip syncing is not a good look. #ACMAwards— Andrew Bridgewater (@Bridgewater12) April 19, 2021
And one fan's message to the duo stated: "Dan and Shay need to learn their lip syncing skills better because that performance was way off."