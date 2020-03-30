Country Stars Remember Joe Diffie After Singer’s Death From Coronavirus

Joe Diffie died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus, days after it was reported that he had tested positive for the disease and was receiving treatment. He was 61 years old.

Diffie first found success in country music in the ’90s and earned a number of hits including “Pickup Man,” “Home” and “Third Rock from the Sun.” After his death, he is being remembered by artists of all ages, from those who played alongside him in the ’90s to newer stars of today, all of whom were influenced in one way or another by Diffie the person and the artist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the pickup man.

​

Blake Shelton

Joe Diffie was always good to me when I was just getting started and I was in awe of him every time we did a show together. He was a true hero and he will be played LOUDLY at our home all today. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2020

Carrie Underwood

Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends. 💔 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 29, 2020

Sara Evans

I am so sad about Joe Diffie. I always loved working with him and just got to see him and visit with him recently at The Opry. Praying for his family and loved ones. @ Nashville, Tennessee https://t.co/ilFFYoLXNW — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) March 29, 2020

​

Keith Urban

Can’t believe the news about Joe Diffie ……. my heart breaks for your family and friends – and fans …….

count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE…

😞🙏 -KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 29, 2020

John Rich

The LEGENDARY #JoeDiffie was an artists artist. His music was honky tonk 101 if you wanted to be the real deal in our business. No one ever sang it better, and no one was ever more down to earth and caring for other singers. We’ll miss you Joe. @jakeowen @BigKennyTV @cowboytroy pic.twitter.com/HdpOP01NYm — John Rich (@johnrich) March 29, 2020

Travis Tritt

I just learned that @JoeDiffieOnline has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Joe was a friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. This comes as a huge shock to all of us in the country music community. Deepest condolences to Joe’s family, friends and fans. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 29, 2020

​

Ricky Scaggs

“I was saddened to hear that my friend & fellow Grand Ole Opry member Joe Diffie passed away today. Joe was a great singer, songwriter, & entertainer that left his mark in Country Music. His clear voice and unique singing style made him immediately recognizable.” – Ricky Skaggs pic.twitter.com/WKpoTZ3EAI — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) March 29, 2020

Phil Vassar

We just lost one of the best singers this town has ever known. My thoughts and prayers are with Joe Diffie’s family pic.twitter.com/2FqC25R7tw — Phil Vassar (@philvassar) March 29, 2020

Jon Langston

Rest easy Joe Diffie.. so sad. Prayers go out to his family — Jon Langston (@JonTLangston) March 29, 2020

​

Kelsea Ballerini

Consistently one of the kindest artists to run into. This is really, really heavy. Thinking of his beautiful wife and family. 💔 https://t.co/0hzzXAtrMG — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 29, 2020

Cole Swindell

2020… damn. RIP Pickup Man. So sad. We lost Joe Diffie — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 29, 2020

Clay Walker

heartbroken over Joe Diffie dying today…one of the greatest singers and an even better person…all my love and prayers go out to his family. — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) March 29, 2020

​

Charlie Daniels

Just got word that Joe Diffie has passed away.

Sincere condolences to his family

It’s such a shock and such a loss for Country Music

Rest In Peace Joe — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 29, 2020

Chely Wright

My heart is absolutely breaking over the loss of life we are witnessing. @JoeDiffieOnline was so nice and so great to tour with and one of the best country music singers of all time.



61 years old.



God damn it. https://t.co/AhrxfNPGyg — Chely Wright (@chelywright) March 29, 2020

Chris Janson

@JoeDiffieOnline was one of the nicest stars on the planet. The REAL deal. I’m incredibly sorry for his family. Thanks for the great memories Joe, miss you. @opry family member. #pickupman — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 29, 2020

​

Eli Young Band

Rest In Peace Joe Diffie! You were one of the most iconic and distinct voices on country radio. You will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/gRRpLxhSWD — Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) March 29, 2020

Michael Ray

I don’t know what to say. I am playing your songs loud and shedding a tear. Thank you for being a great friend and mentor. They say “don’t meet your hero’s” @JoeDiffieOnline that wasn’t the case with you.

Rest easy my brother. Love ya. — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) March 29, 2020

Trace Adkins

Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy. @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/snWhL5fcLo — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) March 29, 2020

​

Randy Houser

@JoeDiffieOnline has passed away. What a huge loss to anyone who likes actual country music. He was one of the best ever! Take this Coronavirus seriously. Go home and stop the spread! Love and peace to his family today. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) March 29, 2020

Dustin Lynch

Brad Paisley

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @JoeDiffieOnline. I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease.

Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. pic.twitter.com/OYiyPTbLCy — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 29, 2020

​

Chris Young

I used to drive back and forth from Texas to TN listening to nothing but @JoeDiffieOnline songs… I was lucky to get to know him… #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 29, 2020

Darryl Worley

I knew this was bound to hit close to home. Today it did. I just heard the news of Joe Diffie’s passing. I am sick in my spirit because I can’t bear the thought of not hearing that voice for a while. He was a dear friend& understood me and my convictions. Full post on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/WgV52wEMkZ — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) March 29, 2020

Morgan Wallen

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty / Suzi Pratt