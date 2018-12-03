Country Stars React to Death of Former President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, with many country stars reacting to his passing.

“War hero, congressman, Ambassador, CIA Director, VP, President, father, family man, friend,” Brad Paisley shared on social media. “Thank you for your friendship and for giving yourself so fully to these United States. I’ll miss you pal. Barbara’s got the whole place organized up there by now, I’m sure. Go home. #georgehwbush.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday, the country lost a great American hero…the world lost a wonderful human being whose greatest concern was for others, and for that which is right,” Randy Travis said in a statement. “President George Bush, Sr.’s steady leadership encouraged us all to work together to make a difference in his ‘Thousand Points of Light’ initiative, which I was blessed to be a part of. Also, performing at his 1989 Presidential Inaugural Gala was an honor I shall never forget. I remember celebrating his 80th birthday with him. I will never take for granted the kindness he and Barbara, and the entire Bush family have shown me over the years.”

“President Bush served our country well,” he continued. “He laughed often and lived well. He collected accomplishments, not accolades. His example as a faithful Christian father, friend, and family man never wavered. Thank you, Sir, for the difference you made in my life and millions of others… you will be missed and you will remain a true ‘point of light’—Forever and Ever, Amen.”

“Deepest condolences to the Bush family on the death of George H W Bush, a patriot and a truly nice gentleman,” Charlie Daniels shared, along with a picture of himself with both Bush and former President Bill Clinton.

“One of the highlights of my exciting career was when Former President George H.W. Bush asked me to introduce him at his rallies during his campaign for re-election,” Naomi Judd said. “I got the unbelievable opportunity to fly on Air Force One, and ride with him in the Presidential limo. I was a witness to his constant kindness to everyone in his path: doormen, waiters and especially our military. I saw him treat his staff with respect, like they were friends. He had such reverence for his office. He never entered the Oval Office without a suit. I consider him a friend.”

“RIP Mr. President,” Billy Ray Cyrus stated. “A great leader. A true hero. A thousand points of light burn a little brighter in your honor.”

“My favorite. #greatpresident #greatfriend,” Reba McEntire stated simply, along with a picture of herself with Bush.

“President and Mrs. Bush invited me to stay overnight at the White House where I slept in the Lincoln bedroom but never actually slept,” Lee Greenwood recalled. “The President and I watched Lawrence of Arabia in the theater room with just the President and I — played several songs on piano for him in the foyer. Then I stayed up all night reading the Gettysburg Address.”

“Our last time to see President Bush was in Kennebunkport in August,” continued the singer. “We thought it might have been our final goodbye. He sang the words of my song ‘God Bless The USA’ as I sat at his piano & played the song that tied us together for so many years. It was perhaps the proudest moment I had ever sang the song. Just me, 41, Kim and the Secret Service agents – it was a moment that made me such a Proud American and proud that I could bring him a moment of joy!”

“I first met president George H.W. Bush in 1964 when Steve, Rudy and I sang for his congressional run,” said Larry Gatlin. “He lost. Later when he became vice-president, I walked up to him in the White House to say hello. He stuck out his hand and said, ‘Hey Larry Gatlin… you’re one of those little snotty nose kids who sang for my campaign in Odessa in 1964.’ I said, ‘Yessir, I am.’ He said, ‘It worked out better this time. We won!’ Rest in peace, old friend.”

“I have so many memories with Bush Sr.,” Tanya Tucker noted. “I remember once when I was in Vegas I got a call from him asking if I’d join him for lunch in an hour! We had a grand time. Daddy George, as I called him. We had bowls of fabulous Beluga caviar. I remember he asked me if I liked it. So many memories. Thank you, President George H.W. Bush for your service and your sacrifice. Our great country needed you and we are so blessed we had you for our president! Rest easy and say hello to my mother and daddy up there. I miss them too!”

President George H.W. Bush was 94 years old at the time of his death. He served as Vice President from 1981 to 1989, and as POTUS from 1989 to 1993. Members of the House of Representatives and Senate will gather at the U.S. Capitol for an arrival ceremony at 4:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 3.. Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning so the public can pay their respects.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET, a ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. will begin. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with former presidents and other dignitaries, are expected to attend.

Following the memorial in Washington, Bush’s body will be flown back to Houston, where he spent his final years. He will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church from 7:45 p.m. ET Wednesday until 7 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Another memorial service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 6.

Photo Credit: Getty images/CBS Photo Archive