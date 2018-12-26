How Country Stars Celebrated Christmas This Year

Christmas 2018 has come and gone, with families around the world participating in both new and old traditions.

From matching family outfits to lounging at the beach, country’s biggest stars made sure to document their Christmas celebrations on social media. While stars usually lead pretty different lives than most other people, on this occasion, you and your favorite artist just might share a tradition or two!

Scroll through to see how some of your favorite stars celebrated the holiday.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood, her husband, Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah, all wore matching onesies for the occasion, posing in front of a decorated tree with their dogs, Ace and Penny.

“Merry Christmas!!” Fisher wrote. “The best day of the year calls for family onesies!!”

Hillary Scott

The Lady Antebellum singer and her family also went the matching onesie route, with Scott, her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and their daughters, Eisele and twins Betsy and Emory, all cuddling up in reindeer-printed apparel.

“Merry Christmas y’all!” Scott wrote. “Now I’m gonna go take a nap.”

Luke Bryan

Bryan’s wife, Caroline, shared a snap of their family cozied up in festive pajamas in front of their tree, each member wearing a different colorful ensemble as they posed with their dogs.

“Merry Christmas from the Griswold’s….,” Caroline wrote.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Ballerini and Evans jetted off to Evans’ home country of Australia, where Ballerini spent some time on the beach while Evans caught a few waves with some friends. On Dec. 25, Ballerini shared a selfie in which she and her husband were both sporting red shirts in honor of the holiday.

“Merry Christmas from Aussie,” she wrote.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray

The newly engaged couple went even further in the matching outfit department, rocking T shirts with each other’s faces on them along with matching pajama bottoms.

“BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER,” Pearce captioned the festive snap. “#merrychristmas from us! & thanks @ash.lepak who made us these killa Christmas shirts!”

Tim McGraw

The “Neon Church” singer gave fans a glimpse at his Christmas morning meal, which was likely part of wife Faith Hill’s holiday meal preparations.

“Christmas morning breakfast!!!!” McGraw captioned a classic Instagram food snap. “Under the eggs: leftover gravy and meatballs from Christmas Eve dinner… Our version of shakshuka.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carlypearce