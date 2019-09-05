Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Shares ‘Heart to Heart’ in Final, Emotional Instagram Story

Ahead of her tragic death, country singer Kylie Rae Harris shared an emotional “heart to heart” in her final Instagram story. Taking to the social network site Harris flipped on her camera and spoke directly to her fans and followers with a heartfelt message that left her in tears.

“I look a mess. It’s cause I’ve been crying. It’s ok though. It’s a good cry, though. I just got to Taos, New Mexico. I’m playing this festival here called the Big Barn Dance. I love this festival. For those of you who don’t know, I’ve spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad and my sister. My grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here,” she said tearfully. “But, basically, literally everybody that was here has passed away except for my uncle and including my dad.”

“Driving these roads today – I’ve been driving for almost 12 hours, and you would think that’s so exhausting and boring but the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and just like remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid when my dad was making these trips,” she continued.

“I started getting real sad, and then all of a sudden these random cows show up in the middle of the road. That might sound really crazy,” Harris also said, the going on to recount a story from her childhood. ‘There was this time, it’s something we always talked about with my dad and my sister, I was in the back seat asleep, I was like 10 or 12, and we hit something really hard. I popped up and was like, ‘What’s that?’ and my dad said, ‘Cattle guard!’ But really he hit a cow.”

“I know that’s really depressing, but just the fact that… I was on my trip through the mountains and I was crying and IU was sad and all of a sudden these cows appeared out of nowhere. But we grieve in different ways, and… I don’t know,” she said at the end of her post.

According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Harris was involved in a three-car accident in north New Mexico on Wednesday.

Her publicist confirmed the tragic news to Billboard, issuing a statement that read, “We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

In addition to Harris, a 16-year-old driver was also killed. A third individual reportedly survived the accident without any major injuries.

Photo Credit: @kylierh / IG Stories