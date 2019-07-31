Cole Swindell Risked His Life With Video for Latest Single, ‘Love You Too Late’

Cole Swindell’s risked his life with the video for his latest single, “Love You Too Late.” Swindell used actress and stuntwoman Kachina Dechert to translate the message of the song, by having her speed precariously close by him while he was singing the song.

“You can tell she’s just a high adrenaline person,” Swindell told CMT of the video, which was partly filmed in a tunnel late at night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Georgia native wrote “Love You Too Late” with frequent collaborators Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney, although Swindell admits they usually write drinking songs instead of sad ones.

“The three of us were writing together before I ever even got in the room with other songwriters,” said Swindell. “Those are the two guys I’ve always leaned on. Those drinking songs? Those party anthems? That’s been our niche. And this sounds nothing like that, but it is one of my favorites.”

Although he doesn’t divulge details, Swindell says that “Love You Too Late,” like all of his songs, is something he has personally experienced.

“That’s always me. Even going back to ‘Break Up in the End.’ I have to have lived a song. Sometimes, to a fault,” Swindell noted. “That’s why I write songs. I have been there, and that’s why I can sing this song. The tempo of this one kind of takes you away from the heartbreak of it, but the lyric is as real as it gets. A lot of times, guys have too much pride, or they don’t know how to say how they feel. And nobody’s gonna wait around forever.”

All of “Love You Too Late” is about lost love, but there’s one line for the 36-year-old, “I can’t take back what I never said,” that stands out for him above the rest.

“That line’s why I love this song,” Swindell said. “Because that’s the truth. Sometimes people will get lost in the song, but I hope people catch that line and love it like I do.”

Swindell is recently single again, after ending his relationship with model and professional wrestler, Barbie Blank. Swindell is currently on the road with Luke Bryan, serving as the opening act on Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour. He will also join Bryan on his Farm Tour later this year. Find dates and venue information, and download “Love You Too Late,” by visiting his official website.

