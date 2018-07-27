Cole Swindell Explains Reason For All of It Tour

Cole Swindell just announced his Reason to Drink … Another Tour, with Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts. But before he kicks off that tour, he’ll play six shows on his All of It Tour, to coincide with the release of his upcoming All of It album, playing every song on the project.

“This is a special show,” Swindell tells PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s based on the album; the All Of It Tour is for this album. And I’ve never done it. I’ve always wanted to do it, but I’ve always kind of chickened out. Playing the whole album top to bottom, I mean, that’s a lot to know, a lot to learn, not just me, but the band, everybody.

“I just think if you’re going to have album release party, why don’t you play the dang album?” he adds. “So we’ve been in rehearsal already, just getting to play some of the new stuff is exciting. Normally you might play four or five.”

Not only is the Georgia native playing the entire record, but he’s going to play the same songs in the order they appear on All of It.

“Right now, I’m playing all 12, start of the show to the bottom, so it’s going to be like you’re watching the album unfold,” Swindell explains. “It’s not the first time that’s ever been done but it is for us. I believe in every song enough to play everyone of them. And I wish I could have done it for the first two albums ’cause I feel like there’s songs you end up never getting to play live that are some people’s favorite songs and so, no matter what, they’re going to get to hear all of them.”

Swindell revealed early on what the tour would be, so fans wouldn’t come expecting songs like “You Should Be Here” or “Flatliner.”

“We put the word out that’s what the show’s going to be but there’s going to be somebody wanting to hear ‘Chillin’ It’ about third, but that ain’t coming,” Swindell insists. “This is about the album, but I think those people with smaller venues, and I think the real hardcore fans, music fans, they want to hear the songs I don’t sing live. Everybody’s seen me sing ‘Ain’t Worth The Whiskey’ and all these songs. These are my hardcore fans, and they’d give anything just to hear me sing just the album cuts, not just the singles, and that’s kind of want I want this to be.”

Even the album moniker isn’t from a song on the album, but about how Swindell feels about the songs on the All of It.

“Just the title like this, All Of It, you’re going to get to hear of all of it,” says Swindell. “That just goes with the album title, the whole thing. I think it’s something I’ve wanted to do … I’m just excited to try something new. We’ve never done that before, and the fans, like I said, they deserve to hear every song live and they’re going to get to.”

A list of all of Swindell’s shows on his All of It Tour can be found below. Find all of Swindell’s upcoming concerts at ColeSwindell.com.

All of It will be released on August 17.

All of It Tour Dates:

August 17 – St. Louis, Mo., The Ready Room

August 19 – Rosemont, Ill., Joe’s Live

August 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich., The Intersection

August 21 – Fort Wayne, Ind., Clyde Theatre

August 22 – Cleveland, Ohio, House of Blues

August 23 – Pittsburgh, Penn., Stage AE

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond