Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Walk First Red Carpet Together Since Her Accident

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher looked picture perfect on their way to the CMT Music Awards Wednesday evening, walking the red carpet together for the first time since the country superstar suffered a traumatic accident.

The Nashville-based couple turned heads in their attire — Underwood clad in a gold sequined dress covered in pearls and her NHL player hubby wearing a gray blazer over a black sweater.

Underwood is scheduled to perform at the awards show where she has previously won 17 titles and is up for another four. She ties Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean for the most nominations of the night.

She is nominated for Video of the Year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”), Female Video of the Year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”), Collaborative Video of the Year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”) and CMT Performance of the Year (Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood “The Fighter” from the 2017 CMT Music Awards).

The “Cry Pretty” singer is slowly making her return to the spotlight after suffering an injury in November, breaking her wrist and requiring 40 stitches in her face after slipping and falling outside of her home.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said during a recent interview with The Bobby Bones Show.

“There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

“I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside,” she continued. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

The injury and subsequent recovery did inspire her in the writing of her new song, “Cry Pretty,” however.

“It happened right before the holidays, so everyone was already on hiatus anyway, so that was a blessing. But I got to write and I got to record,” she says. “Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing. I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Underwood